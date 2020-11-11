It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Alohomora These Savings on the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray Harry Potter Collections

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Muggles and wizards rejoice, you can both enjoy this deal today. The entire Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection is over 40% for most of these sets. Relive every bit of spellbinding action with these beautifully produced collections. They are available in 4KUltra HD and Standard Blu-ray. Fear not if you have just a regular DVD player, you can grab the set that will work for you for just $22. 

Not matter your house you can enjoy hours of magic at Hogwarts and beyond. As it looks all but certain we are headed back to some form of quarantine now is the time to stock up on films. Let this Harry Potter collection bewitch your weekend for the perfect movie marathon. So grab some boxes of Bertie Botts, Chocolate Frogs, and comfy for an enchanting evening.

Both of these will ship for free if you’re a Prime member.

