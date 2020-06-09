It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Aloha's Organic Plant-Based Protein Shakes Are 15% off Right Now and They're Worth Every Dollar

Sheilah Villari
12 Pack Aloha Vanilla Protein Shakes | $25 | Amazon Gold Box
12 Pack Aloha Vanilla Protein Shakes | $25 | Amazon Gold Box

Fun fact: I was a taste tester for Aloha way back in the day when they were just thinking of getting into the protein powder/drink space. I can personally tell you this version is much improved from that first one. I’ve also seen these twelve-packs as high as $40 but this one is on sale today for just $25.

The vanilla flavor is superior in my opinion to the other options and they are great to toss in your gym bag or take out on the trails. Each eleven-ounce bottle has eighteen grams of plant-based protein and made with coconut milk so it’s lactose friendly. It’s packaged with electrolytes and prebiotics. I’ve also experimented using it as a mixer for smoothies, and I have to say with the right flavors it’s not a bad option.

This lightning deal runs for the next five hours and you’ll get free shipping on it if you are a Prime member.

