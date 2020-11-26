Alleviate the Stress Induced by Our Exhaustively Comprehensive Black Friday Deals Coverage With 25% off Sunday Scaries Holiday CBD Spiced Drops

Spearmint and Cinnamon CBD Spiced Drops KINJAHS25 Image : Sunday Scaries

Spearmint and Cinnamon CBD Spiced Drops | $29 | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code KINJAHS25



For those overwhelmed by the sheer volume of Black Friday deals we’ve managed to post this year, fret not, the countless hours we’ve invested in finding the best discounts on all the hottest products need not go without some much needed R&R—for you at least. While I’ll be working 12 hour days through the end of Cyber Monday, you can do whatever the hell you want. It’s the holidays, go spend time with your family, preferably not in person! And once you inevitably flip back to your phone to avoid listening to yet another rant from your uncle about how the election was stolen by JFK Jr. or whatever, pop a bottle of spearmint- and cinnamon -spiced CBD drops for 25% off the list price using our exclusive promo code KINJAHS25.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, when I need a little CBD in my life, Sunday Scaries always comes through , and though I haven’t tried the spiced drops myself, if they’re anything like the Gummies for Chillin’—my personal favorite product of theirs—you can rest assured they’ll be as tasty as they are effective. Calm down and cool off by the fireplace, and roast some chestnuts for God’s sake! Throw on that Donny Hathaway and don’t mind the groove brought on by this vegan, non-psychoactive cannabinoid snack. Embrace it. Happy holidays from Kinja Deals.