Allergies, Who? Invest in Cleaner Air With a Winix Purifier

Ignacia
Winix Air Purifier | $179 | SideDeal
If you’re looking for something to help with all the allergens in the air, look no further than the Winix air purifier. At $179, it’s 40% off the list price and is formulated with collection disks to capture pollen and dust and whatever else that can irritate you or whoever else is in your house. It also is a humidifier that can filer about three gallons of water a day. I’d grab before it’s gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

