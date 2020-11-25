All the Winter Hats You Could Need for Just $15

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Knit Caps (5-Pack) | $15 | Meh



As we roll onto the December holidays gifts are on the mind especially if you’ll be sending those to loved ones instead of seeing them in person. Saving money is a premium factor this year as well, so here’s an ideal collection to help cross off that extra present you’ve been contemplating. In this 5 pack knit cap bundle you’ll get the perfect winter accessory for men or women for just $15.

There are a few groupings to pick from so different tastes can be met. There’s a light multicolor, a dark multicolor, an all black, or an all charcoal pack to pick from. You also get the option of pom-pom or just a sleek slouchy knit. Made from faux fur, yarn, and acrylic each sure to keep you warm while snuggly fitting your head no matter the elements. They also just look very cute and are masters of hiding bad hair days. They’re easy to wash by hand if needed and give you some nice options for different yuletide looks. The beauty is at this price you can keep for yourself or just buy a bundle for the whole family.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.