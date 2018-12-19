Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

$7 for a NERF blaster with glow in the dark darts and laser sound effects is a solid price, and it’s especially good when you factor in the licensing on this Star Wars NERF Imperial Death Trooper Deluxe Blaster. Do you need more NERF toys? Doubtful. Is this one particularly practical for battles? Nope. Is it a fun novelty toy for under $10? Yep, and that’s a sweet spot that’s hard to resist.

