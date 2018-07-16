Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You’re probably looking through Prime Day deals salivating over the tech paraphernalia you’ll get for super cheap, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t good deals elsewhere. Here are the best lifestyle deals that you won’t find on Amazon.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

J.Crew Factory is back with another extra discount on sale items. Use the code EXTRAEXTRA and pick up an extra 60% off their entire clearance section. There are a ton of summer-ready button down, dresses, shoes, and more to choose from.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Nordstrom Rack is having a huge sale on everything Cole Haan. Men’s and women’s styles, plus handbags.

Screenshot: Target

Target may be a vast, black hole in which you end up with 17 things that you didn’t come for, and none of what you did, but it sure knows how to give good deals. Right now, they’re taking up to 40% off clothing for the entire family. No code needed, just add to your cart and quickly check out before you realize you put a 12-pack of Cheetos and a blender in there too.

Screenshot: Urban Outfitters

It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this is big. Right now, take an extra 40% off all sale styles (50% of you’re a UO Rewards Member). That includes men’s and women’s styles, plus home goods. There’s no code needed for the discount, just fill up your cart and watch the discounts roll in.

Screenshot: Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is one of those reliable, every day brands. You can basically get anything you need for work or outdoors all in one place, for a reasonable price. Use the code BACKPACK and get 50% off practically every single thing in their store.

Screenshot: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with a buy one, get one 60% off sale. Use the code BOGO60 and you can grab plenty of pairs for under $10, so you really have no excuse not to get more than one.

Screenshot: KEEN

This Keen sale should get you excited for warmer weather and trail hiking plans. Grab up to 50% off select styles for everyone in the family. There are a ton of styles to choose from, from boots to sandals to sneakers, and more.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, doing a $10 deal day, plus free shipping on any order. Lipstick, eyeshadow, brushes, and more are all $10.

Screenshot: Backcountry

It may be too hot outside to even think about spending more than 15 min in the sun, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outdoor gear deal. Backcountry is taking up to 40% off a ton of apparel, gear, bags, and more during their Summer Sale, no code needed.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Forever 21

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re taking up to 80% off select sale items. There are dresses, outerwear pieces, swimsuits, shoes, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Original BareMinerals foundation was one of your favorite foundations, which is no surprise. The brand basically invented powder foundation (or at least made it a household item). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 30% off all their Last Chance Items. Just use the code SUMMERSALE at checkout to see the extra savings.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you an extra 20% off select sale styles thanks to their huge Summer Sale. Use the code TAKE20 and stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anthropologie isn’t a one-trick pony. Their home goods section is insanely good, albeit a bit pricey. But right now they’re taking 20% off a bunch of bedding, rugs, and more, no code needed. Just add all your favorites to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout.