All the Best Deals From Best Buy's 3-Day Microsoft Sale

Image : Giovanni Colantonio

3-Day Microsoft Sale | Best Buy

If you’ve been in the market for a new laptop, PC accessories, Xbox games, or Minecraft, you’re in luck. Best Buy just dropped one of the biggest sales of the year so far, and it includes all of that and more. The 3 -day sales event is entirely based around Microsoft products and it’s extremely extensive. A landing page for the sale shows rows and rows and deals, with plenty of subpages to comb through. It’s a bit of a headache to parse it all and find what’s worthwhile and what’s not. For example, there’s a whole section about Xbox controllers, despite there being no discount on said controllers.

We’ve spent the morning combing through everything and there’s quite a bit to get excited about. From cheap video games to standout tech, it’s a good weekend to open up your wallet and invite the deals in. Here are the biggest hig hlights from the sale.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a new tablet, Best Buy has a major deal on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7. You can save up to $460 on select models, some of which include a Type Cover. There’s a wide range of storage options as well, ranging from 128GB to 512GB, so go as high or low as you want. As part of the sale, you can save $40 total on two Surface accessories. So pick up a stylus, mouse, cover, or whatever you fancy and you’ll save even more.



G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Image : Best Buy

Advertisement

If you’d rather go laptop than tablet, you can grab the Surface Laptop 3 for $900, which is $400 off its original price. This computer features a 13.5" touch screen, a 256GB SSD, 8GB of memory, and a 10th generation i5 processor. You can also save $20 on Microsoft 365 or Microsoft Office as part of this sale, so grab that while you’re at it too to get everything you need in one go.



Advertisement

Image : Best Buy

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for more of a high-end gaming laptop, the Asus Rog Zephyrus M15 is on sale for $1,100. The powerful device features an i7 processor and a GTX 1660 graphics card. The 15.6" 144 Hz display is full HD, so it packs a strong visual punch. Toss in a 512 GB SSD, 16GB of system memory, and a backlit keyboard and you’ve got one powerful computer for all your gaming needs.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Microsoft

Advertisement

For gamers, there’s quite a lot to get excited about. First and foremost, first-party Microsoft games are up to 50% off and the list includes some heavy hitters, from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Minecraft is also on sale and that means that Nintendo Switch owners can actually get in on this sale too. The Switch version of Minecraft is down to $20, so this sale truly benefits all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Image : Best Buy

Advertisement

For those who’d rather just subscribe to Game Pass and play all those discounted games there instead, you can grab 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $36. As a little bonus, you’ll get a collectible metal card, which is entirely random. Xbox Game Pass really is the best deal in gaming, so if you’re not trying to buy individual games on sale, this might be a better route for you. You’ll also get $10 off a 3- month Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptions when you buy any eligible PC accessory that’s over $30.

Advertisement

Image : Best Buy

Advertisement

There are plenty of other gaming deals too, including a sale on Xbox gift cards. You can grab any value for $10 off, which obviously makes a bigger difference the higher you go. The best bang for your buck is buying a $100 gift card for $90, but you can go lower if you so desire. Frankly, if that’s all you end up getting out of this sale, that’s cool! You’re basically grabbing a coupon and saving it for later in case the Microsoft Store has any of these same deals down the line.