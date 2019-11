Kobalt 227-Piece Mechanic’s Toolkit | $99 | Lowe’s

You never quite know which tools you need until you need them. But if you’re buying your first set of tools—or just want one kit for everything—then chances are good the tool you need is in this 227-piece Kobalt kit. With interchangeable screwdrivers, allen wrenches, socket wrenches, and more, you’ll be prepared to fix almost anything in your house or car.