It's all consuming.
All Pet Feeders Are Good, Especially This $3 One

Tercius
Vanness 3-Pound Auto Feeder | $3 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Vanness 3-Pound Auto Feeder | $3 | Amazon

Make sure your pet always has food, despite your problematic schedule with this $3 auto feeder from Vanness. This dishwasher safe model has a removable lid for easy cleaning and can store 3-pounds of food at a time. At $3, this is an impulse buy and an especially useful tool if you’re planning a getaway trip during 2020.

No coupon necessary.

