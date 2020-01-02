All Pet Feeders Are Good, Especially This $3 One

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Vanness 3-Pound Auto Feeder | $3 | Amazon
Make sure your pet always has food, despite your problematic schedule with this $3 auto feeder from Vanness. This dishwasher safe model has a removable lid for easy cleaning and can store 3-pounds of food at a time. At $3, this is an impulse buy and an especially useful tool if you’re planning a getaway trip during 2020.
No coupon necessary.
Advertisement