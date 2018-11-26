Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re buying yourself a new router, or “gifting” one to your parents so that you can actually get online when you go home for the holidays, Amazon’s Netgear Cyber Monday sale has what you need. Routers, range extenders, ethernet switches, cable modems, and even full mesh networking kits are on sale for some of the best prices ever, today only.



The venerable old R6700 will get the job done in any apartment or smaller home for an all-time low $69, but for larger homes, you’ll want one of the $200 Orbi kits. That price is valid on both the wall plug-ins and the more powerful (but less space-efficient) full-size trio, but it’s the best price ever for both.