If you don’t have a decent timepiece, or need a great Father’s Day gift, Amazon has a great watch sale from Invicta. With all of their pieces coming in under $65, this isn’t something you’ll want to pass up if you’ve been staring at your empty wrist, hoping for a new watch. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
All Of These Invicta Watches are Under $65 For Father's Day
If you don’t have a decent timepiece, or need a great Father’s Day gift, Amazon has a great watch sale from Invicta. With all of their pieces coming in under $65, this isn’t something you’ll want to pass up if you’ve been staring at your empty wrist, hoping for a new watch. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.