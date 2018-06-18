Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a buy one, get one 50% off sale on all swimwear. So, if you have a vacation planned but haven’t planned on what you’re wearing to the beach, this is the sale for you.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.