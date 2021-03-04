All of Motorola’s New Phones Are on Sale, With the 2021 Moto G Play for Just $160

Moto G Play (2021) | $160 | Amazon

Moto G Power (2021) | $230 | Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2021) | $280 | Amazon

Motorola One 5G Ace | $380 | Amazon

Motorola’s budget phones are some of the best around, and right now the company is offering all of its brand new 2021 releases at a discount at Amazon—all unlocked models that you can use with any US carrier.



The Moto G Play is the cheapest of the bunch, offering a 3-day battery and 720p 6.5” screen for just $160, a $10 savings off the list price. The Moto G Power offers faster performance and a slightly larger screen for $230, or $20 off. And if you want a stylus for productivity needs, the Moto G Stylus gives you both a pop-out stylus and a larger, crisper 1080p screen, but the battery isn’t quite as robust. That model sells for $280, or $20 off the list price.



And if you want 5G speeds, the Motorola One 5G Ace will give you just that, along with a crisp 6.7” Full HD+ display, a triple-camera system, and improved performance. That’ll run you $380, or $20 off the list price.