All Guys Should Have These Staple Items and They're Still on Sale for Big Style Week

The Big Style Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The Big Style Sale | Amazon



As Amazon’s Big Style Sale rolls on this week more and more of the best deals are selling out and lots of discounted items are back to full price. Gentlemen, you’re up today. This casual American prep ensemble is just basic items you can use in a ton of looks.

Penguin is quintessential prep. Their fitted button-downs and polos are quality in materials and in structure. A neutral polo is an easy way to bring the classiness of an outfit up a notch or two. Pair it with jeans or golf shorts and you’re good to go. Most Penguin polos are on sale today but I like this navy one for 35% off.

And a great pair of jeans appeared. Lucky’s slim fit jeans will go perfectly with any polo or tee. They’re 50% off their original price as mosy Lucky jeans are. You do however have to play with the sizing which will have the price fluctuate a little bit up or down. The standard even dark wash is a great pair you should have in your closet.

I will say this every time I put a fashion list together, white sneakers are sharp and instantly class up whatever you are wearing. White kicks are somehow both casual and dressy, it’s a modern mystery. Adidas are absolute kings in this realm and these white sneakers with a pop of navy are still available in multiple sizes.

Check back tomorrow for more discounts in this crazy awesome sale and remember there’s free shipping on all these items if you’re a Prime member.