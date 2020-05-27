It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
All Dogs Are Perfect and Deserve Perfect Personalized Treats

Sheilah Villari
Personalized Dog Biscuits | $15 | Etsy
Photo: Etsy
Pet parents can be extra. I know this because I am one. We only want the best for our fur kids and if we can give them a spectacular treat now and then why not. These personalized dog biscuits from Etsy shop Ruff House OKC are it.

My dog is turning thirteen in a few weeks and the older he gets the more of a fuss I make on his special day because you know... These homemade biscuits are a perfect addition this year. For $15 you’ll get twenty biscuits and you can choose between the sweet potato/peanut butter or pumpkin/peanut butter flavor. They are homemade with 100% organic ingredients and have zero additives, chemicals, or sugars. They are medium-sized so good boys both big and little can enjoy.

These ship from Oklahoma City for $6 or for free with an order of $35.

PS. This shop is also making handmade face masks so another opportunity to support a small business.

