It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

All Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets are $30 off, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsAmazon
1.9K
1
Save
Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB, w/ Offers) | $60 | Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 (64GB, w/ Offers) | $90 | Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB, w/ Offers) | $60 | Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 (64GB, w/ Offers) | $90 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB, w/ Offers) | $60 | Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 (64GB, w/ Offers) | $90 | Amazon

Advertisement

Today, the Amazon Fire HD 8 family is getting some love, with all tablets across the line going for $30 off. Your cheapest admission price can be found in the Amazon Fire HD 8 w/ offers, the discount bringing your final total down to $60. Upgrade to a 64GB model for just $30 more.

This 8" tablet plays games, feeds you videos, puts words on the screen, and sends sweet music through your ears. Plus, you’ll always find more to do in the Amazon Appstore.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Grab a Samsung 256GB MicroSD Card for a Decent $34
Samsung 256 GB microSD Card

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/17/2002 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/29/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Aukey's 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is Down to $21

Get Ready To Go Camping With Moosejaw's Sunburn Sale

Save 20% on a Craftsman Pressure Washer and Other Lawn Tools, Today Only

Here Are the Best Charcoal Grills You Can Buy Right Now