All Aboard the Board Game Train! Get Ticket To Ride for $40

Ticket to Ride | $40 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
We’re living in a golden age of board games. Forget Life, Monopoly, and all those classics you grew up with. The new age of board games is filled with modern classics that put those games to shame. I mean really, we all played board games about going bankrupt or retiring. Why did we do that? While you reflect on what lessons you learned as a kid, I’m here to let you know that Ticket to Ride is $40 on Amazon today. if you’ve never played before, it’s an excellent multiplayer board game where you build train routes. It’s very easy to understand, so you won’t need to spend an hour explaining the rules to your buds. Why play the game of Life when you can play the game of Train instead?

