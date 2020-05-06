It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
All 33 Shades of Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lipstick is Now Half-Off

50% off Le Marc Lipstick | $16 | Marc Jacobs

Normally $36, Le Marc lipstick boasts a ten-hour staying power and as a wearer of #218 (Clara), it’s not far off. Getting it for $16 is even better. Effectively this is a two for one sale if you want it to be. Almost all of these are sold out at Sephora so seeing these in stock here is a great opportunity to try a few shades. But buy quickly they won’t last once word gets out.

You can also receive an additional 10% off with code SALE10. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty is currently offering free shipping.

