Alienware's Curvy 34-Inch Ultrawide Monitor Is Under $1,000

Alienware 34" 120H z Gaming Monitor | $978 | Amazon

What better way to impress your Valentine than with a seductive new display?

When you’re building, or even buying, a PC, the screen often gets overlooked. Despite its importance in showing off visual effects, enthusiasts tend to flock toward the latest and most expensive graphics cards while skimping on the thing they’re displaying to.

Among the better gaming monitors you can get your hands on right now, the Alienware 34" 120 H z Gaming Monitor is a 34-inch ultrawide (21:9) IPS screen with narrow bezels and Nvidia G-Sync support, for reduced screen tearing, so long as you have an Nvidia GPU. Its 120 Hz refresh rate keeps your games looking smooth, even during the busiest action sequences. Its 2ms response time keeps the latency at bay.

But it’s not all fun and games. The 98 percent DCI-P3 color space caters nicely to digital photography and design work, as does the 3440x1440 resolution. Meanwhile, the AlienFX lighting on the rear side of the display lets you put your creativity to the test, with four customizable lighting zones and full RGB.

All that’s missing is a combustion chamber.