Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:
- Stila Glitter & Glow Highlighter
- bareMinerals GEN NUDE™ Liquid Lipstick
- Algenist POWER Recharging Night Pressed Serum
- Algenist POWER Advanced Wrinkle Fighter 360° Eye Serum
- Algenist POWER Advanced Wrinkle Fighter Moisturizer
- Algenist POWER Advanced Wrinkle Fighter Serum
- Shiseido Ibuki Refining Moisturizer Enriched