Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you already have an Alexa device, Amazon wants you fill your house with even more smart tech with 20% off security cameras, lighting systems, light bulbs, plugs, and more.

This sale includes big names in the smart home space, like Ring, Arlo, and TP-Link. Unfortunately, Amazon didn’t make it super easy to redeem the discount on them. You’ll need to make sure the product you add to cart is sold and shipped by Amazon, which means you may need to scroll down to Other Sellers and find the one that says “sold by: Amazon.com” (see example). And, just a reminder, this is exclusive to Amazon users who already have an Alexa tied to their account. Be sure to enter SMARTHOME20 at checkout.