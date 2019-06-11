Photo: Iler Stoe (Unsplash

Alaska Airlines 3-Day Sale | $39+

Summer is literally days away, so, why are you dragging your feet about planning a vacation? Alaska Airlines 3-Day Sale gives you no excuse not to finally book that trip! Roundtrip airfare starts at $77, while one-way tickets start at $39. If you’re looking to explore different parts of California, you can get that $77 airfare when traveling from San Jose to San Diego. If you’re looking to make a trip cross-country, New York (JFK) to San Jose tickets start at $257.

Flights must be booked by June 13, 2019, at 11:59pm PDT. Travel must take place between September 4 – November 6, 2019, though some end-of-August dates might be available in this sale.