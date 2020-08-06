It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Includes 2,500+ Pages of the Classic Manga for $180, Plus a Pill Patch for Your Kaneda Cosplay

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
828
1
Save
Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set | $180 | Amazon
Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set | $180 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set | $180 | Amazon

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $20 off at Amazon. The $180 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.

Advertisement

The collection is temporarily out of stock as of writing, but you can still get your order in today to secure the discount.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Here's What You Need to Stow Your Current-Gen Consoles in Time for the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Hear That? It's the Sound of an LG 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar for Almost Half the Going Rate at Newegg

Score a Free Pair of Bose Soundlink II Wireless Headphones With the iPhone XS or Higher at Visible ($160 Value)

Grab Anker's 10W PowerWave Charging Pad for $11