Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Includes 2,500+ Pages of the Classic Manga for $180, Plus a Pill Patch for Your Kaneda Cosplay

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set | $180 | Amazon

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $20 off at Amazon. The $180 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.

The collection is temporarily out of stock as of writing, but you can still get your order in today to secure the discount.