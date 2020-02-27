Airtight Reusable Food Storage Bags Are Only $10

Reusable Food Storage Bags Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Reusable Food Storage Bags | $10 | Amazon



Everyone loves reusable storage bags, but what if I told you they were airtight and could also hold LIQUIDS? Yeah, that’s right. For a low $10, you can get a complete 11-piece set that can house liquids, solids, frozen, and even HOT foods over and over again. The set also comes with a couple of silicone straws so you can really do the environment a solid by permanently giving up plastic. I’d grab this deal before it’s gone.



