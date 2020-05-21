AirPods Pro Too Pricey? Samsung's 'Budget Alternative' Is $120 on eBay

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Photo : Caitlin McGarry

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $120

While AirPods Pro are on sale for $210 today, some of our readers have complained it’s still too high a price point for true wireless in-ear headphones. Enter the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, a pair of buds Caitlin McGarry called “the budget AirPod alternative you probably want” in her review on Gizmodo. With two-way dynamic sound drivers built and perfected by AKG, the audio quality is sharp, even if their IPX2 rating doesn’t guarantee sweat- and water-resistance.

Because they’re equipped with two outer mics and one internal one, call quality is crystal clear and the in-app equalizer settings help you find the exact sound you’re looking for when it comes to music. Available in three chic colors—black, white, and blue—at $120, you can’t beat the value of these subtle yet stylish earbuds. That said, if active noise cancellation is a must, you’ll be disappointed by the ambient sounds heard with your music cranked up. In that case, you’re better off sporting AirPods Pro.

Samsung worked with AKG and put two-way dynamic speakers inside the Galaxy Buds+ to improve the audio quality, which was the most common complaint about the company’s previous earbuds. The enhancements make a difference, though I did have to experiment with the in-app equalizer settings to fine-tune the sound. The out-of-the-box preset, Normal, compresses the range a bit and makes the bass sound like I put an after-market car stereo in my ears with a slightly tinny thud. The Dynamic setting helps the ‘buds handle bass much better, which I put to the test by blasting Cardi B’s bass-heavy Invasion of Privacy.

