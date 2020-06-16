AirPods Pro Drop to $220 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro | $220 | Amazon



If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and the even the lesser AirPods to go for something better . The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $30 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/16/2020.