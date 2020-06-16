AirPods Pro Drop to $220 at Amazon

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Apple AirPods Pro | $220 | Amazon
If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and the even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $30 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.
This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/16/2020.