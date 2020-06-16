It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

AirPods Pro Drop to $220 at Amazon

Gabe Carey
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAppleApple Deals
13.3K
12
2
Apple AirPods Pro | $220 | Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro | $220 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Apple AirPods Pro | $220 | Amazon

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and the even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $30 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/16/2020.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission

Keep Your Teeth Shiny and Clean With 25% off the Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush [Exclusive]

Keep Your Teeth Shiny and Clean With 25% Off The Colgate E1 Smart Toothbrush [EXCLUSIVE]

Use the promo code KINJA65
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab a 2TB SSD by ADATA for $205

Feed Your Inner Happy Gilmore With up to 50% off Golfing Equipment

Tuesday's Best Deals: GlassesUSA Sale, 10.2" iPad, Tarte Cosmetics, Satisfyer Pro 2, Non-Medical Face Masks, Echo Dot Clock, and More

Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals