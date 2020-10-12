AirPods Pro Drop to $190 at Woot ($10 Cheaper Than Amazon)

Apple AirPods Pro | $190 | Woot

Apple AirPods Pro | $200 | Amazon

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods (but they’re also super cheap at $120 today if your budget is thin) to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality. They’re a bit expensive and the price has dropped bit by bit over time, leading up to today’s opportunity to save save $60 on a pair of your own at Woot, complete with a wireless charging case.

This comes on the heels of yesterday’s exciting offer at Amazon, which had it knocked down to $200. That price is still available as of writing if you prefer to order there.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 10/12/2020.

