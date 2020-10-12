Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

AirPods Pro Drop to $190 at Woot ($10 Cheaper Than Amazon)

Gabe Carey
Quentyn Kennemer
Andrew Hayward
and Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAppleApple Deals
24.9K
20
3
Apple AirPods Pro | $190 | Woot Apple AirPods Pro | $200 | Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro | $190 | Woot
Apple AirPods Pro | $200 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Apple AirPods Pro | $190 | Woot
Apple AirPods Pro | $200 | Amazon

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods (but they’re also super cheap at $120 today if your budget is thin) to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality. They’re a bit expensive and the price has dropped bit by bit over time, leading up to today’s opportunity to save save $60 on a pair of your own at Woot, complete with a wireless charging case.

Advertisement

This comes on the heels of yesterday’s exciting offer at Amazon, which had it knocked down to $200. That price is still available as of writing if you prefer to order there.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 10/12/2020.

G/O Media may get a commission
Nirvana by Bellesa
Nirvana by Bellesa
Use the promo code INVENTORY!
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Car Jump Starter, Ultra HD Dash Cams, Premium Fall Flannels, Madden NFL 21, NBA 2K21, Missha K-Beauty Products, Cheap HD Webcam, and More

Catch Everything With This $59 Ultra HD Dash Cam

This HD Webcam Has an Average Rating of Five Stars And You Can Get it For $18 With Promo Code

Madden NFL 21 and NBA 2K21 Are Both $20 Off Right Now