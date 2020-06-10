It's all consuming.
AirPods Pro Are Going for $220 ($30 off) at Verizon

Gabe Carey
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Apple AirPods Pro | $220 | Verizon
Apple AirPods Pro | $220 | Verizon

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and go for some real AirPods. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $30 on a pair of your own at Verizon (discount reflected in cart), complete with a wireless charging case.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/10/2020.

