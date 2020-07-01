It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Air Fry, Broil, and Bake in the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 for 50% Less Today

Gabe Carey
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer | $120 | Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer | $120 | Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer | $120 | Amazon

Best known for their electric pressure cookers, Instant Pot makes a wide array of kitchen devices, each with their own unique functionality. The Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer in particular is much more than JUST an air fryer. It broils, bakes, roasts, reheats, and rehydrates as well. Just look at those crispy tendies and delectable steak fries. With a 6-quart basket and versatility to spare, you can order your own at 50% off the list price for a limited time.

