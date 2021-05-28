It's all consuming.
After Watching Sports With the Vankyo Native Projector, I Don't Think I Can Go Back to a TV; It's $30 off Right Now

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
I’ve been using this projector the last few weeks, and I can’t watch sports any other way now. I’m also lucky enough to have a backyard and a roommate who thought setting this up for our weekend hangs is a good idea, and it has been. The Vankyo Native 1080P HD Projector is 13% off and an excellent option to view anything you want in a much more engaging way.

This projector works with smartphones, laptops/notebooks, tablets, and Fire Sticks and connects directly with an HDMI port. Get a screen up to 300'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. It supports 4K video, and it shows. Although this project is on the smaller side, that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. Once I figured out how to adjust it perfectly and get the picture as clear as possible with the keystone, it was smooth sailing from there. It also gets pretty loud for its size. Our next project will be setting it up for a gaming night, but given my experience so far, I can’t see this letting me down. I’m just glad I got this in time for playoff basketball and hockey.

This will ship free for Prime members.

