Aerogarden Is An Idiot-Proof, Gourmet Herb Garden For Just $98

Eric Ravenscraft
Garden Systems Sale | Home Depot
Garden Systems Sale | Home Depot

If you can’t be troubled with the difficult business of managing your herb garden effectively, then maybe you’d prefer something a little dumbed down. This all-in-one Aerogarden herb garden $98 takes much of the guess work out of growing your own gourmet herbs so you can get back to doing whatever it is you do all day.

Home Depot is also running a sale on other indoor garden-related items like this indoor fountain for $79, a fish tank that also grows herbs for $65, or an organic mushroom garden kit for $25. But let’s be real, the star of the show is that high tech, ultra powered herb garden.

Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.

