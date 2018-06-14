One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. But right now, Aerie is marking down a ton of bikini tops and bottoms to $20 and under, which means you can get a full bathing suit for the price of one piece.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.