Adorn Your Tiny Kitchen With Up to 20% off Dash's Mini Waffle and Egg Bite Makers

Dash Mini Waffle Maker | $26 | Amazon

Dash Mini Egg Bite Maker | $24 | Amazon

For anyone residing in a studio apartment with two pets and a partner at this time, first of all my condolences. Second, maybe you’ve found that storage is ... limited. When you’ve downsized, you don’t always have the space for modern luxuries like “waffle makers” and “egg bites.” Instead, you have to buy miniature versions of these things to satisfy your breakfast cravings. That’s exactly how I ended up with the Dash mini waffle maker, now 12% off on Amazon. And though I haven’t tried the egg bite maker, it’s down 20%.

Advertisement

Photo : Gabe Carey

When I first got my hands on the waffle maker, I accidentally made 20 waffles by doubling the instructions on the mix for six full-size pancakes. (Don’t ask me why I did this.) It turns out, despite their size, the waffles themselves are quite filling, so it took me about three weeks to get through the batch. The waffles themselves are garnished with charming lil’ flower patterns. Just be careful not to put in too much mix or it’ll bleed out the edges as evidenced in the header image above. At $26, it’s worth it for the lazy weekends alone.

Advertisement