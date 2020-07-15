It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Adorn Your Phone With a Baby Yoda PopSocket for $10

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Baby Yoda PopSocket | $10 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Whatever your thoughts on The Mandalorian or Disney+ or the fact “The Child” (if you call him that, you’re a cop) was transparently designed as a cash grab, I think we can all agree it fucking works. Baby Yoda is precious and we all want to pinch his cheeks and tell him he’s a good boy. Even if you hate Baby Yoda, you secretly love him. And that’s okay. Wear the shame on your phone and wear it with pride. The Baby Yoda PopSocket is $5 off at Amazon. You won’t regret waking up every morning to his adorable lil’ bug eyes on your nightstand.

