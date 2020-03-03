It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Adorn Your Home with 66 Feet of LED String Lights for $8 [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
634
1
Save
TaoTronics 66ft 200 LED String Lights | $9 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAHXB + coupon

TaoTronics 66ft 200 LED String Lights | $9 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAHXB + coupon

Over the years I’ve learned that even your friends who live in squalor can fool you into thinking they don’t with the right set of copper string lights. And TaoTronics’ are some of the best.

Advertisement

At the low price of $9, you can decorate your house, apartment, or dorm—or even your outdoor patio with mood-setting lights using our exclusive discount code KINJAHXB and by clipping the additional $5 coupon code on the site.

Don’t blink, because this offer expires March 13.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commcerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Is Back Down To Its Black Friday Price

There's Enough Digital Storage For Everyone In This Gold Box Sale

Become A Real Adult With This Rubbermaid Food Storage Set

Tuesday's Best Deals: Sonos Refurbished Sale, TRX Suspension Kit, Xbox One S, and More