Adorn Your Coffee Table With The Art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla for $50

There’s so much to do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that I can’t imagine many people have hit the bottom of the content barrel yet. The open world game is filled with side-quests, collectibles, and secrets that give it a very long-tail. So fans probably aren’t sitting around wishing for more at this point. But for the extremely committed, the official Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla book is currently on sale. The regular hardcover is $26, but the nifty Deluxe Edition is $50. It comes with a decorative slipcover and a landscape lithograph. This 192-page book is the perfect way to experience the English countryside at your leisure. I mean, sure, you could just get a photography book of real world England, but where’s the fun in that?