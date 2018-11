Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

One can never have too many Apple Watch bands, especially if they only cost $5. Get one (or eight) new ones at that price using promo code JLHX4TZ9. The code should work on any color and size combination for this stainless steel Milanese loop, and it’s compatible with any Apple Watch series. Watch out, this deal will be out of time before you know it.