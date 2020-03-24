Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 is $40 off at Amazon

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 | $60 | Amazon

If you’re not exactly a Photoshop pro, Photoshop Elements is a fine alternative, and today only, the 2020 version is just $60 at Amazon, and that’s the price whether you’re going for disc or download.

So what’s Photoshop Elements? Essentially, y ou’re getting a permanent license to use many of Photoshop’s most popular and useful tools.

This one is geared toward casual and beginner users, so y ou won’t have access to everything you’d get from a full Photoshop CC installation, but there are many advanced editing and organization tools at your disposal, including AI-powered image corrections. If you’re more of a hands-on person, there’s enough flexibility to fine-tune your photos exactly how you like. Now go, let the boredom induced by this unique moment in history will your creative side to create the next masterpiece (or just that hilarious meme you can’t get out of your head).