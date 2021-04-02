It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsShoes

Adidas' Pure Motion Sneakers Are 25% off and the Perfect Accessory for Sunny Runs

Sheilah Villari
Adidas Women’s Pure Motion Sneakers | $53 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

For the next two days, save 25% on these Adidas Women’s Pure Motion Sneakers. It’s time to upgrade your old running shoes that probably had their fill with all the outdoor exercising over the past year. These light grey sleek shoes are snug but breathable. They’re casual enough to wear with jeans and functional enough for longs jogs. Flexible for comfort but still durable to tackle a variety of surfaces. They aren’t overstated and will blend with any outfit, making them a great option for a busy active life. A collaboration with Finish Line, these sneakers are so chill they were actually designed with “laid-back tech.”

These will ship for free. This deal ends April 3.

