Adidas Memorial Day Sale Offers Savings up to 50%

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Adidas has been running a Memorial Day sale, and there’s still a ton of time (through the end of Memorial Day) to get in on it. You can save up to 50% on thousands of items across clothing, shoes, and accessories—no promo code necessary. Most of the savings are between 20-30%, but do some digging and you can find some insane deals, like these black-white-red Nite Jogger shoes with reflective material for safe nighttime running for $78, down from the usual $130.

