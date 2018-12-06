I’m not sure what I did to qualify as a friend or family of adidas, but coupon code ADIFAM totally worked for me and took 30% off, even on sale items. There are some things it won’t work on, like Yeezy and Ultraboost, but it still yields some pretty great prices. Whether you’re into actual fitness or just fit’ness taco in your mouth, it worth checking out.
adidas Is Taking 30% Off for Friends and Family, and That Includes You
