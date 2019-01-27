Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Apple’s long-rumored wireless charging case for AirPods still doesn’t exist, but in the meantime, this gadget adds wireless charging to your existing case. Unfortunately, this is a case for your case, not a replacement case for your AirPods themselves, so it’ll take up some extra room in your pocket, so you’ll need to do your own calculus over whether wireless charging is worth it.

Normally priced at $20, it’s down to $15 today on Amazon.