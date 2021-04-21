It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Add Voice Controls to Any Outlet with 40% off Amazon's Smart Plug, Now $15

Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
Smart home devices and appliances bring extra perks at typically extra cost, but what about all of the standard, “dumb” stuff you already have around your home? Luckily, you can incorporate them into your modern routine with an Amazon Smart Plug, which is currently 40% off the list price at a mere $15.

This adapter plugs into your wall outlet, and then you’ll plug your appliance or gadget into it, enabling basic control via Alexa voice commands or the Alexa app. You can use it to turn a lamp or coffee maker on or off from afar, for example, as well as set daily routines for automated usage. It can be used for scheduled away lighting, too, so it looks like someone’s home even when you’re not. The Amazon Smart Plug is slim, too, so it won’t block your second outlet when plugged in. Grab a few while they’re cheap!

