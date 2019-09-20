Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Govee Car Interior Lighting Kit | $12 | Amazon | Promo code WUVEEVAA

When you buy a new car, you may be given the option to install accent lighting for, like, $300 or so. Don’t do that.



Advertisement

But for $12? Sure, why not? Use promo code WUVEEVAA at checkout to get this Govee interior lighting kit for $7 off. It can display 32 colors, it has a built-in microphone to (optionally) pulse along with your music, and it includes four light strip sections to go under four different seats. Just plug it into a DC power port, and don’t lose the remote!