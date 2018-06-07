2-Pack iClever Smart Plugs | $25 | Amazon | Promo code SMARTPLUG9
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, allowing you to control a power outlet with your phone, Alexa, Google Assistant, and even IFTTT. Today on Amazon, you can get two space-saving plugs for just $25 with promo code SMARTPLUG9, so you can start automating all the things.