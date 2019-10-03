It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Add Two More Pairs of Athletic Shorts To Your Pile For $14

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
142
Save
2-Pack Amazon Essentials Athletic Shorts | $14 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes athletic shorts now, apparently, and you can get two pairs of them for $14 right now, an all-time low. You even get to choose your favorite color combination, if two pairs of black shorts don’t appeal to you. I know it’s getting cold out soon, but you could always layer the shorts with leggings, wear them around the house when you want to be comfortable, or stash them behind your bed (apparently!)

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Save On An Arcade1Up Cabinet With Three Marvel Games, And No Slots For Quarters
Stock Up on Milano Cookies Because They Are So, So Tasty (And Cheap Right Now)
Yippie-Ki-Yay, the Illustrated Die Hard Christmas Book Is Back On Sale For $10

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts