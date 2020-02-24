Add Two Charging Ports to Your Car's Socket for Just $7

RAVPower 40W 3A Car Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

RAVPower 40W 3A Car Adapter | $7 | Amazon | Use the promo code ECHOQEDX

Here’s a no-brainer deal: Pick up a RAVPower 40W 3A Car Adapter for $7. Use the promo code ECHOQEDX to get the best price. This is a small price to pay to seriously upgrade your car’s lighter socket’s usability.

Advertisement

This particular model offers two ports, with a max output of 40W, which can charge both yours and your co-pilot’s smartphones en route to wherever the road may take you.