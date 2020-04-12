It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsTV & Movies

Add to your Steelbook Collection with Star Wars: The Last Jedi for $15

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
356
Save
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Steelbook | $15 | Best Buy
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Steelbook | $15 | Best Buy
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Steelbook | $15 | Best Buy

Best Buy is the place to go for Star Wars steelbooks... which ends up being great if you can wait, because Best Buy also has a lot of sales on said steelbooks. Right now, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi steelbook is on sale for the low low price of $15, so if your collection has a Last Jedi shaped hole in it, you can fill it for less than the price of some DoorDash carryout.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Best Deals: PowerA Fusion Fightpads, Ella Paradis Sex Toy Bundle, Hamilton Beach Sale, and More

Get a Jump on Spring Cleaning Without Cleaning Out Your Wallet With These Dyson Deals

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Lenovo's ThinkPad Series is on Sale, so Get Your Productivity On