It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Add to Your Soothing Skincare Routine With This Free Flower Power Set From L’Occitane

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsL'Occitane
119
Save
Free Flower Power Set With $65 Purchase | L’Occitane | Use code BLOOM
Free Flower Power Set With $65 Purchase | L’Occitane | Use code BLOOM
Photo: L’Occitane

Free Flower Power Set With $65 Purchase | L’Occitane | Use code BLOOM

Grab this nine-piece Flower Power set for free with any $65 purchase with code Bloom. This set includes the almond shower line and it’s one of the company’s most fragrant and soft smelling collections at that. If you’ve never tried L’Occitane before this is a great way to earn extra goodies while doing so. If you’re still stumped with a gift idea for mom, this company is very much mom-approved too. The hand cream here is world-famous for a reason.

Advertisement

The rose hand cream trio ($29) is a great value set to pick up and test out. Your hands will be the softest they have ever been, I guarantee. I got one of these gift sets a few years ago for Christmas and still continue to buy their number one best-seller, the shea butter hand cream. Pick a few things for yourself, your mom, or friends. Hey, we all need good moisturizers for our hands with all that washing.

Free Shipping on all orders.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

20% off Two or More Items From Homesick Candles, No Travel Required to Your Favorite Cities

Sunday's Best Deals: Google Smart Home, Bosch Drills, Comfy Shorts, and More

Logitech's G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is Super Responsive and Falls to $35

Uphold the Jedi Code With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $36, Plus More Great Star Wars Day Gaming Deals