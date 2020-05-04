Add to Your Soothing Skincare Routine With This Free Flower Power Set From L’Occitane

Free Flower Power Set With $65 Purchase BLOOM Photo : L’Occitane

Free Flower Power Set With $65 Purchase | L’Occitane | Use code BLOOM



Grab this nine-piece Flower Power set for free with any $65 purchase with code Bloom. This set includes the almond shower line and it’s one of the company’s most fragrant and soft smelling collections at that. If you’ve never tried L’Occitane before this is a great way to earn extra goodies while doing so. If you’re still stumped with a gift idea for mom, this company is very much mom-approved too . The hand cream here is world-famous for a reason.



The rose hand cream trio ($29) is a great value set to pick up and test out. Your hands will be the softest they have ever been, I guarantee . I got one of these gift sets a few years ago for Christmas and still continue to buy their number one best-seller , the shea butter hand cream. Pick a few things for yourself, your mom, or friends. Hey, w e all need good moisturizers for our hands with all that washing.

Free Shipping on all orders.